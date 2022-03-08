Despite being postponed multiple times due to COVID, the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company’s newest play is opening at just the right time and in just the right place.
“Louisa May Alcott: The Power of a Woman” runs March 10-13. The timing is perfect, HMTC Artistic Director Silvia Gonzalez Scherer said, because March is Women’s History Month.
“She was a suffragette. She was a very interesting person,” Gonzalez Scherer said, referring to Alcott.
Alcott, who grew up in the mid-1880s – around the same time the church that the HMTC uses as a theater space was built – was a writer and a civil rights activist who may be best known for her enduring post-Civil War classic, “Little Women.”
And while the one-woman play runs the gamut of Alcott’s life and career, theatergoers need not be Alcott biographers themselves to enjoy the material, writer and actress Pamela Sterling said.
“You don’t have to know even who Louis May Alcott is, or have read ‘Little Women,’ because you’ll find out a lot about her and I think you’ll enjoy it,” Sterling said. “But if you do know a lot about her, then you’ll find out even more, maybe some interesting things you didn’t know.”
Alcott and her New England family were unconventional for their time. She and her father were abolitionists, working on Underground Railroad efforts. They thought women should have the right to vote. She was vegan and her family were transcendentalists, meaning they believed in the inherent goodness of people and nature, feeling that societal institutions lead to corruption. She grew up with other great writers like Henry David Thoreau. She babysat Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Sterling is a playwright, actress and director who has brought stories to stages all over America, ranging from Kansas City to Honolulu to, now, Hanford.
The playwright started her career bringing surreal and somewhat challenging, somewhat fantastical stories to the stages of children’s theaters.
Sterling, having the idea for “Power of a Woman,” but lacking motivation to begin writing, booked her first performance about 10 years ago without having anything written. With a new deadline, the added pressure prompted her to finish the play.
It has now been performed several times and will run 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee that will be followed by a question and answer session with Sterling.
The Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is located at 14060 Hackett St. in the oldest church in Kings County, which serves as the headquarters for the Kings County Historical Society.
Admission is “pay what you can.” Organizers suggest $11 and not less than $3, but in believing in the power and message of this story and as a way to invite people back out into the community for communal events, they are experimenting with the “pay what you can” model.
Half of all proceeds go toward the Historical Society’s upkeep costs. Tickets are available at hmtc.ticketleap.com or at Hanford’s only bookstore: My Corazon, located at 300 N. Irwin St. Hanford.
For more information, call 559-997-3838 or visit www.facebook.com/HanfordMTC.