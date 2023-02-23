We all hit a point where we realize we’re getting too old for concerts.
Sometimes that realization comes when you don’t recognize any of the bands on the bill, other times it’s when you need a week to recover from the mosh pit and it’s usually when you find yourself shouting “Freebird” without irony.
For the SoCal cover band, Geezer, however, being too old for concerts is when the fun really begins.
The band, co-founded by lead singer and comedian Adam Gimbel, covers popular songs while embracing their inner old fogey with tongue-in-cheek humor, Andy Kaufman-esque theatricality and the riffs of Rivers Cuomo.
Originally, the band was originally meant to be a way for Gimbel and some friends to play a show as a Weezer cover band. When the show was canceled at the last minute, the grandfathers of Gimbel and his friends volunteered to play instead — or so the story goes.
“That’s how Geezer was born apparently. We didn’t know anything about it,” Gimbel said with a laugh, adding, “When I talk about the band, I’m usually talking about my grandfathers, although it’s definitely just me dressed up like an old man.”
Geezer will perform its first concert in Fresno in about 10 years on Friday.
In their time as a band, the grandfathers have evolved musically and play other beloved hits in addition to Weezer classics like “Buddy Holly,” “The Sweater Song” and “Say it Ain’t So.”
“Tribute bands, I get why people like them, but that’s not something my grandpa could do without getting bored, so even from the beginning, he’d mix in other songs,” Gimbel said.
When Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, Geezer did a Beastie Boys set in his honor, many songs of which have become permanent fixtures of their set list.
“Sometimes people like Geezer more for their rap stuff than they do for playing their instruments,” he said.
The band rotates members from time to time, to accommodate the old members' fishing vacations, doctor's appointments and whatever else may come up. In fact, one former member, Zach Goode, is currently the lead singer for Smashmouth.
Geezer’s newest member is bassist Cory Sklar, who will play his first show with them in Fresno — well, his grandpa will, anyway.
“Adam called me and asked if my grandpa was available to play a show,” Sklar said. “I like what Adam is doing. He’s gathering an army of old man musicians, sort of like an old Blue Man group.”
“I thought, ‘this guy’s great. If only he had a grandpa,'” Gimbel said.
Sklar hosts the Hollywood Punk Rock Graveyard Tour, which is how the two met.
“Cory and I met a few months ago, in a cemetery of all places, which is ironic,” Gimbel said.
Sklar has had to learn more than a dozen songs by about a dozen bands ahead of the performance.
“It works out because we constantly have all these pop songs floating around in our head,” Sklar said.
Friday’s Fresno show is set to begin at 9 p.m. at Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno. Tickets are available at http://www.strummersclub.com.
Geezer will play alongside Mac Sabbath, a theatrical band that has gained notoriety for combining the songs of heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath and the iconography of the residents of McDonaldland.
The band plays hits like, “Iron Man” and “Paranoid” but does it while putting on a surreal stage show featuring bizarre parodies of Ronald McDonald, Grimace and Mayor McCheese, managing to rock while satirizing those famous Golden Arches and what they perceive as the low-paying jobs, obesity and tasty McNuggets they’ve given the world.
If those snacks aren’t tasty enough, Geezer regularly supplies the audience with fresh-baked goods and Werthers Originals, as would be expected from any good grandparent.
The concert serves as the kickoff for the Fresno Tattoo Convention, which runs Feb. 25-26 at the Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave.