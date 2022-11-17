November is Indigenous Heritage Month. Each November, people across the United States celebrate native cultures and achievements. Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is celebrating the words of four writers from our area. Poetry in various styles, which include rap-style poetry performance, and a play entitled Tornado Train will be on stage on Nov. 19 & 20.
“WHO I AM” is the title of this incredible event. The four writers came from a workshop of eleven that began about a year ago. Each explored heritage, in a subconscious writing method I experienced in a workshop by the late Maria Irene Fornes.
The performance is for all ages and HMTC is proud to present their words sponsored in part by the California Arts Council.