As a basic refrain of my China Alley life, this time of the year, the “boom-kat-kat-boom” of the Chinese Lion Dancers’ drums begins to play in my mind. Imagining the China Alley Preservation Society’s upcoming Moon Festival, where the thundering beat of those drums sets the pace and rhythm, I am flooded with memories of the lions gyrating in their complicated choreography and the mesmerizing presentation from the Fresno Gumyo Taiko Drummers.

While those performances were the highlight of each Moon Festival, the jewel of the day was the Taoist Temple Museum, which hundreds of individuals came to tour, shop in the museum gift shop, sip tea and nibble on moon cakes in the Temple garden.

We didn’t know that when we joyously celebrated our 40th Moon Festival in 2019, that the following year the COVID pandemic would cancel our 41st.  On the night of May 12, 2021 the museum was heavily damaged by an alleged arsonist, which resulted in a cancelled Moon Festival. This year, again, the Moon Festival has been made impossible as the fire caused significant damage to the temple room and its artifacts on the second floor. This reality still fires sparks of anger within me, then swamps me with sadness.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

Tags

Recommended for you