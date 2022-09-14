As a basic refrain of my China Alley life, this time of the year, the “boom-kat-kat-boom” of the Chinese Lion Dancers’ drums begins to play in my mind. Imagining the China Alley Preservation Society’s upcoming Moon Festival, where the thundering beat of those drums sets the pace and rhythm, I am flooded with memories of the lions gyrating in their complicated choreography and the mesmerizing presentation from the Fresno Gumyo Taiko Drummers.
While those performances were the highlight of each Moon Festival, the jewel of the day was the Taoist Temple Museum, which hundreds of individuals came to tour, shop in the museum gift shop, sip tea and nibble on moon cakes in the Temple garden.
We didn’t know that when we joyously celebrated our 40th Moon Festival in 2019, that the following year the COVID pandemic would cancel our 41st. On the night of May 12, 2021 the museum was heavily damaged by an alleged arsonist, which resulted in a cancelled Moon Festival. This year, again, the Moon Festival has been made impossible as the fire caused significant damage to the temple room and its artifacts on the second floor. This reality still fires sparks of anger within me, then swamps me with sadness.
I would love to be writing a column about the return of the Moon Festival; instead I am writing that it is not going to happen, we won’t be presenting one of China Alley’s traditions. I’m sorry on many levels that this is so. The Moon Festival has not only been one of the China Alley Preservation Society’s most reliable fund raisers, but also the means of sharing a bit of Chinese culture, and saying “thank you” to all of those who love and support the Alley and the Temple Museum. At a personal level there is the loss of homecoming and familial celebration.
I inherited Mom’s notebooks in which she recorded details of the decades of Moon Festivals, the vendors and booths, volunteers working the museum gift shop, docents leading tours upstairs of the Temple, tea and moon cake servers, entertainment, and the like. She truly ran the show. Hopefully, soon, I can put her notebooks to use. On a wing and a prayer, I hold faith that the “boom-kat-kat-boom,” the drumbeat of my heart, the drumbeat of China Alley will return.
While we won’t be presenting one of China Alley’s traditions this year, this week I’m sharing a traditional home-style Chinese condiment, Ginger-Scallion Sauce. It’s amazing how just four ingredients make such an addicting flavor. In an earlier column I shared a recipe for Raw Ginger-Scallion Sauce, in this version the aromatics are briefly cooked, and it is the one that we prefer.
Traditionally this condiment was served at our family table with gently poached chicken, and often appeared as the staff, or family meal, at my family’s Imperial Dynasty restaurant. But this condiment may be served with any protein of your choice, as it is just as delicious on pan-fried, roasted, or grilled meats or tofu. I love it spooned over rice, fried eggs, or noodles. Sometimes I use it as the seasoning in my dumpling fillings or to amp up the dumpling dipping sauce. Dad enjoyed rolling the leftover poached chicken around the sauce and pan frying the chicken until heated.
The scallions and ginger may be rough chopped and whizzed in a food processor, and I do that on occasion, but I also prefer the more textured sauce. Both methods result in a delicious condiment. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com