FRESNO — Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is adding 50 new dates across North America to her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, bringing the total number of shows to 148.  Siwa kicks off her new 2020 dates on March 11 in Colorado Springs and will return to many cities including Fresno.

Siwa will perform at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on March 24. 

A special Siwanatorz pre-sale goes live on Monday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. local time, followed by an American Express pre-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 12 p.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of tickets, Meet & Greets with JoJo Siwa, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and much more.  General public on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available at JoJoDreamTour.com.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC). The foundation strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer. For more information on Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) go to imadanceragainstcancer.org.

On Friday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), Nickelodeon premieres JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert televisionspecial where fans at home can see live concert performances from the D.R.E.A.M. Tour, fan interviews, candid moments of Siwa talking about her favorite parts of the tour and the inspirations behind some of her favorite songs. 

Along the tour route, Siwa will take the stage at Nickelodeon SlimeFest,a two-day family-friendly music festival, on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The event will also feature performances by Why Don’t We, French Montana and Blanco Brown, along with one-of-a-kind experiences for the entire family featuring Nickelodeon’s signature green slime. Additional activations will include: Slime Central, where 20 people can get slimed simultaneously; a giant slime pit in front of the stage; a silent Slime Disco and more.  

