HMTC has moved into a building that once housed a dry-cleaning company. It has many interesting features. The fans, the wall sconces, and the skylights are very interesting. Though there is dust and rust, we have got plans for them.

Back in the day this building needed large fans to cool the building and remove steam. These fans are still visible and actually work! What does an art company do with them? Paint them! All sorts of colors!

Two sconces in the lobby are from the Art Deco period. The Art Deco movement started in France in the 1920s then ventured into the U.S. and grew in popularity during the 1930s. These sconces are in great condition. We have our posters around them.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

