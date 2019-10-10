{{featured_button_text}}
swearingenkelli5.jpg

Swearingen and Kelli will perform a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel at the Lindsay Community Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 12. 

 

 Andy Snow, Contributed

LINDSAY —The 2019-20 concert season for the Lindsay Theater kicks off Saturday, Oct.12 with A Tribute to the Music of Simon and Garfunkel starring Swearingen and Kelli.

This dynamic couple performed two years ago on the Lindsay stage to rave reviews. They will once again bring the music of Simon and Garfunkel to life with beautiful vocals and fascinating harmonies. Show time on Oct. 12 is 7:30 p.m., and tickets are just $19.99, available at www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com.

Swearingen & Kelli recreate the music, memories and magic of the most famous folk-rock duo of our time, Simon and Garfunkel. His deep baritone blends perfectly against Kelli's angelic vocals, which invoke a true sound in the spirit of Art Garfunkel.

The duo has been performing music together since 2010. Together and separately they have shared the stage with Kenny Rogers, Crystal Gayle, Livingston Taylor, John McCutcheon and many more. Two voices in perfect harmony balanced against one acoustic guitar deliver a vibrant tribute to the sound of the 1960s.

