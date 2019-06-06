VISALIA — Remember when rock was young? You will when you see this show!
At 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at the Visalia Fox Theatre, the Elton John musical tribute, The Rocket Man Show rocks the Fox.
Tickets, $33-$55, are on sale now, available online at foxvisalia.org, turnaroundartists.org or by calling 559.625.1369.
The show has been called "the next best thing to Elton John,” by the Tampa Bay Times and "wonderful" by Mary Mitchell, LATW.
Hand Picked by Elton John, The Show matches the musician's energy night after night. Recreating an early concert with gorgeous, colorful and flamboyant costumes, including boots, glasses and jumpsuits — some of which were worn by Elton himself. With all the classic young Elton antics, audiences are in for a night of nostalgia, singing, laughing and participation.
Not only is this the most authentic Elton John tribute show in the world, but this was Elton‘s choice as his own body double to re-enact some of the most memorable moments of his career. These moments are being used in promo for Elton’s "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" world tour. How’s that for peace of mind?
Rus has put his extensive live and theatrical experience to work nightly, performing as a young Elton John in the Rocket Man show. This has earned him an endorsement from the official Elton John Fan Club and praise from many prestigious clients, including The Elton John AIDS Foundation.
In the past year alone, The Rocket Man Show has appeared in all four corners of the Unites States. Rus is keeping '70s Elton alive by re-enacting his charisma, vocals, piano playing and costumes — the ones we all know and love.
Rus and his full band of merry crackerjack musicians are the very best in the business. The show is 100 percent live in both vocals and instrumentation — absolutely no tracks or lip-syncing. The performance itself is an extremely sincere, intense and visual spectacle of a journey. There are ballads and driving rock songs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.