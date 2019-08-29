VISALIA — Grab your seats and get ready to join Switchfoot as they set out on a quest, unlike any they’ve ever taken before. The band makes a grand return to the Visalia Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. at Noon, at the box office located at 300 W. Main St. in Visalia, 559-625-1369 or FoxVisalia.org.
Switchfoot will perform not one, but two sets, back-to-back each night. It’s like having two Switchfoot concerts in one evening, a stripped-down acoustic concert with untold stories and inspirations behind some of your favorite songs, and a full-blown rock concert to end the night. They will play the old and new songs and promise to dive deeper into the catalog than ever before.
This tour comes on the heels of the Switchfoot's much anticipated 11th studio album, "Native Tongue" and their headlining spring 2019 tour, selling out venues like the Ryman in Nashville and the Wiltern in Los Angeles. This summer the band had the honor of opening for Bon Jovi during his European tour.
Performing in only a few cities for a limited run this fall, Switchfoot and Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show will be a one-of-a-kind night you won’t want to miss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.