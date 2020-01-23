FRESNO — Ozunareturns to the Valley with a concert at the Save Mart Center in April.
Latin Music Superstar Ozuna is a multi-platinum Puerto Rican singer/songwriter leading the wave of the new generation of Latin music artists.
Among his numerous achievements, in 2019 he broke the record as the biggest winner in a single year in the history of the Billboard Latin Music Awards.
He also won Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year at the 2019 BMI Awards and made the 2019 Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list. He currently ranks among 2019 Nielsen Music Mid-Year Top 5 Latin Artists and Top 5 Latin Albums.
He has an impressive collection of chart-topping collaborations with the biggest names in Latin Urban music, like Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, and Nicky Jam; as well as globally acclaimed megastars, such as DJ Snake, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Post Malone, Jeniffer López, Snoop Dogg and Rosalía, among many others.
Ozuna Returns for His Second Headlining Performance at SMC!
The concert is scheduled for April 23. Tickets, which start at $39.99, go on sale Friday.
