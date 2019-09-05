VISALIA — The Visalia Fox Theatre and Perico Productions are pleased to announce the return of Los Lobos with special guests La Marcha at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct, 10. This is going to be a fantastic night of music that will have the crowd dancing the night away.
Tickets are on sale now at the Visalia Fox Theatre box office (open Tuesdays – Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.) or call 559-625-1369 or visit www.FoxVisalia.org.
“One of the most acclaimed American bands of the 1980s and '90s, Los Lobos were seasoned musical veterans with nearly 15 years of experience under their belts when they scored their first hit in 1987 with a cover of Richie Valens' "La Bamba." Though their time as pop stars were short, the group — who enjoyed calling themselves "just another band from East L.A." — won over critics and a legion of loyal fans with their bracing mixture of rock, blues, Tex-Mex, country, R&B, and Mexican folk sounds, with the band's sound ranging from gentle acoustic ballads to the outer limits of experimental rock. While often cited as one of the great bands of Latino Rock, Los Lobos' eclectic sound in fact defined them as a vital example of America's cultural melting pot.” — Mark Deming, AllMusic
La Marcha is a high-energy variety Latin dance band that formed in Bakersfield, California. Their six full-time members bring to the stage a mix of recognizable, well-loved covers and thoughtful, provocative original music, both in Spanish and English, which are guaranteed to get the audience dancing. Coupled with their unique sound is their unique appearance; for La Marcha, a quality show is as much a part of dressing the part as it is performing with excellence, demonstrating a deep respect for the music and audience alike.
La Marcha has performed alongside the likes of Los Lonely Boys, Ramon Ayala, AB Quintinilla and the Kumbia All Stars, Too Short, CeeLo Green, and Sonora Dinimita, among other familiar and respected names. The band continues to grow over time and is actively spreading their sound throughout the state of California and beyond.
