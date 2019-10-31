{{featured_button_text}}

FRESNO — Iconic nu-metal rockers Korn are coming to the Save Mart Center on March 1, 2020. 

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon and run $39.00, $59.00, $72.50, $82.50 and $89.50. They are available through www.ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.

Multi-platinum hard rock heavyweights Korn and Breaking Benjamin

announced their epic co-headlining tour set for 2020.

Fans will have the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night across North America in the new year.

Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 24-city tour will kick off Jan. 23 in Allentown, Pennsylvania and will wrap up on March 1 in Fresno at Save

Mart Center.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments