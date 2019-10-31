FRESNO — Iconic nu-metal rockers Korn are coming to the Save Mart Center on March 1, 2020.
Tickets go on sale Friday at noon and run $39.00, $59.00, $72.50, $82.50 and $89.50. They are available through www.ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
Multi-platinum hard rock heavyweights Korn and Breaking Benjamin
announced their epic co-headlining tour set for 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Fans will have the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night across North America in the new year.
Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 24-city tour will kick off Jan. 23 in Allentown, Pennsylvania and will wrap up on March 1 in Fresno at Save
Mart Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.