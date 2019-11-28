As most of you may have heard, I recently won a competition that sent me to Nashville to perform a record label showcase at AJ's (Alan Jackson) Good Time Bar on Broadway and to attend the CMA's! To say that it was fun would be an understatement. It was fulfilling in a way I can’t quite describe. Here is my recap!
Monday Nov. 11, we left Fresno at 6:40 a.m. on a flight through Denver to Nashville and arrived in Nashville about 3 p.m. There was music everywhere. Including a stage in the airport and at our hotel! We immediately went out and honky tonked all night! We went to the famous Tootsies, Dierks Bentleys Whisky Row, Luke Bryan’s, the Alan Jackson’s Good Time Bar and then on to Printers Alley for some incredible blues. It was a terrific way to spend Veteran's Day!
Tuesday I spent some time with family at my aunts home in Mount Juliet which is a 20 min ride outside of Nashville. Then at 3 p.m. I met some cousins back at my hotel where they watched me and the band rehearse for our big record label showcase. We got a Lyft to the showcase at 5 p.m. thinking we would have plenty of time. However it was CMA week and we didn’t realize there would be so much traffic. So we needed up exiting the car with our instruments about 2 blocks away and running to the venue! We were performing on the third floor which required a special code to use the elevator. We made it just in time to perform a solid 37-minute showcase for AJs Good Time Bar for about 30 friends and family rocking their JJB Shirts and three record label execs. Immediately following the show we hung out with the radio station that sent us there and the record labels for about two hours. We received terrific feedback, exchanged contact info and went on to mellow mushroom to grub down! For those of you that came from California, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee, thank you so much!
Wednesday we went and did a backstage tour of the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry. It felt so fitting and Magical. I loved all the history. I got to take my guitar, who I call heartache and pain, and we stood on the Ryman stage looking out into the stain glasses windows where so many have stood. I wonder if I too will stand there again one day, but without the tourist rope and a full house giving me a standing ovation? I then went to a meeting at a record label on music row and didn’t know what to expect so I took my guitar. I didn’t really feel nervous because I didn’t feel like I had much to loose, this was just too cool! We talked for about an hour and then I performed four songs all the way through. They explained that they were genuinely curious and interested in me and felt I had some great songwriting abilities and a very distinct voice and sound. They said they weren’t ready to invest $2,000,000 in me yet, but wanted to see what I could do with some of their writers. Instantly they booked a session for the following day and asked me if I was available. Of course I was! I wasn’t going to pass that up!
I left feeling empowered and aware that of course that happened, this is who I was meant to be! We later attended the CMAs and took in the awe of the night. Honestly the show was incredible but my mind was flooded with the present real life Nashville experience I was currently living and all of sudden I was being swept away in a Nashville whirlwind. I left the CMAs and went to 3rd avenue to see some new friends play. They are in a band called Thompson Square. I later got to go upstairs to a private room overlooking the beautiful river and Nashville and hang with them for a sec and talk about our upcoming show in Hanford on Dec 15.
On my way out, I helped myself to a little after hours self guided tour of the famous George Jones museum. Including seeing his infamous tractor! Wow what a night! Who could even sleep after that? Me! I had to get rest for my big day and writing session the next day!
Thursday morning I woke and went to my writing session. I was writing with someone who has done the artist thing and writing thing for many more decades than I have so of course I was a little shy. We had a great time getting to know one another and we wrote a song and chorus to a great title, with a desire to reconnect and finish it as well as write another. I spent three hours with this fine songwriter in a building on music row that has been part of country music in ways I can’t even begin to explain. I felt so privileged, but yet so comfortable. I felt almost as if I had found my second home. It felt almost completely normal. I left the session, got a rental car and we (Matt and I) went and hung out with my childhood friend who happens to be a Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer. We listened to music for almost four hours in his studio on $80,000 speakers. My ears will never be the same. It’s like eating the best food that you have ever had and then eating microwave dinners for the rest of your life. The speakers felt three dimensional. Almost as if the music was right in front of you, around you, inside you. You felt you could touch it. It was incredible.
Friday we took our rental car to Lynchburg Tennessee and ate some awesome BBQ. We toured the town square and went to the Jack Daniels Distillery. We didn’t have time to do a tour or sample the Jack, but I have a feeling I’ll be back. We had to jet back to Nashville to catch a flight. During all this craziness, my guitar case had started to come apart so we used Duck Tape to put it all back together. I’m telling you, there ain’t nothing that stuff can’t fix! Of course got the common question, are you a musician? Yes we are! We took a flight from Nashville at 6 p.m. through San Francisco to Fresno where we landed around 11 p.m.
In the end I discovered that Nashville and country music lives in my heart. It always has. You can create anywhere in this world, but you have to know who you are first. Being in this city didn’t make me feel any different than how I already feel. It did amplify and confirm it. I will return more frequently because it is still a company town and I respect that. I’m ready to pay some dues if they will have me.
Someone emailed me and asked... when will you be moving to Nashville? Truth is, no time in the near future. I will visit it way more than I have, but Hanford is my home. And home is where the heart is.
If you made it this far, well you should buy yourself a new JJB Hat and support the dream. Or go try the new Downtown JJ Brown named after me at Hop Forged, it is delicious! Or,... tell Alexa to play JJ Brown! Anything, because that means you care. Thanks for following along with my journey! Have a blessed week!
