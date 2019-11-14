FRESNO — Tool, who are in the midst of their first North American tour in support of their No. 1-charting, record-breaking album "Fear Inoculum," announced this week an additional round of tour dates, kicking off on Jan. 10 in San Diego and including a stop in Fresno on Jan. 15.
TOOL begins a two-night stint in Toronto this evening, during their extensive, sold out North American tour. The tour, which sees the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received widespread accolades with the Los Angeles Times calling it “impeccable,” the Chicago Tribune describing the outing as a “twisting multimedia rollercoaster of a concert” and The Arizona Republic saying it’s “a visually breathtaking night of dystopian art-rock spectacle.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office. They are available for $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 and $129.50.
