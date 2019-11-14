{{featured_button_text}}
tool.jpg

Tool will perform in Fresno on Jan. 15. 

 Contributed

FRESNO — Tool, who are in the midst of their first North American tour in support of their No. 1-charting, record-breaking album "Fear Inoculum," announced this week an additional round of tour dates, kicking off on Jan. 10 in San Diego and including a stop in Fresno on Jan. 15.

TOOL begins a two-night stint in Toronto this evening, during their extensive, sold out North American tour. The tour, which sees the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received widespread accolades with the Los Angeles Times calling it “impeccable,” the Chicago Tribune describing the outing as a “twisting multimedia rollercoaster of a concert” and The Arizona Republic saying it’s “a visually breathtaking night of dystopian art-rock spectacle.”

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office. They are available for $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 and $129.50.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments