HANFORD — At the Tulare County Fair’s Country Talent Showdown Finals, it will be a battle of Brown vs. Green.
In the final round of the KJUG 106.7 FM-sponsored contest, two Valley-based country musicians — Hanford’s JJ Brown and Exeter’s CJ Green — will perform at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11. The artist that wins over the judges and audience will win a Broadway showcase in Nashville for an audience of record executives, as well as win tickets to the Country Music Awards in November.
“Competitions are always nerve wracking because art is subjective,” Brown told the Sentinel. “This contest is one of the only ones I’ve seen that’s based on the artist’s songs, the performance and the ability to interact with the crowd, so it’s a fair competition, if you ask me.”
Brown has become a mainstay of the Hanford music scene, regularly performing at the Thursday Night Marketplace where he filmed a video for his song, “More Lovin’ All Around,” which has garnered 133,000 views on Facebook.
The songwriter and Navy veteran is no stranger to competition, though, as he’s tried out for “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice” and “American Idol.”
“Those things are amazing to be a part of because you meet so many interesting people. You’re literally standing next to someone who could be the next American Idol or next ‘America’s Got Talent’ winner. You’ll meet a lot of really talented people and a lot of stupid, creepy people,” he said.
He said that if he wins the competition at the Tulare County Fair, there will be a special block party celebration centered at Hop Forged Brewing Company in downtown Hanford. However, just the opportunity to perform for the audience at the Fair is its own grand prize, he said.
“For the people who are competitive, it is going to be a guy from Hanford against a guy from Exeter, so Hanford support is going to mean a lot. And for people who are just into music … we have two really great artists. CJ Green is a really great artist who, if he wins this next round, he totally deserves to go to Nashville as well. I know he’s just as passionate about his dream in music as I am. So for people who come out to this next round, they’ll be supporting artists who are following their dreams and putting their hearts on the table.”
Like Brown, Green moved onto the final round of competition after a good second-round showing at the Kings Fair earlier this year.
Green is a Exeter resident by way of Oklahoma. His music career got off to a unique start at 6 years old when he realized that the band playing a church function he was with his parents lacked a drummer.
“I tugged on my dad’s jacket and said, ‘I want to go play drums. I can do it,” and he said, “OK, but if I give you the signal to stop, you stop,’ and from that night forward, I’ve been playing the drums,” Green said.
That band just happened to be country legend Buck Owens’ band, The Buckaroos.
Green then picked up guitar at 14, adding the banjo, mandolin, piano and other instruments to his tool kit as he went along. At 15, he started singing in church, realizing he had the pipes to do so.
“Everything I write and the music I produce, it’s all about life experiences I’ve been through and things that people can relate to,” he said.
Green said that as an artist, getting opportunities to win the KJUG Country Talent Showdown is huge because chances to meet with executives and talent scouts in the music industry are few and far between.
“I know I have what it takes to get my name on a [Billboard] chart, but opportunity is key. It’s about shaking the right hands and meeting the right people,” Green said, adding that even just the experience of performing in Nashville during CMA week would mean the world to him.
No matter who wins at the 100th installment of the Tulare County Fair, Green believes that it can only be positive for both artists.
“I believe some good things are going to come out of this competition, whether if JJ Brown wins or I win. I like JJ, he’s a good guy and I think it would be a true blessing for either one of us to win,” Green said.
