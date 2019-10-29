FRESNO — The Blue Man Group are inviting the Central Valley into their mad-scientist lab as part of the Speechless Tour, which stops at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre from Nov. 6-7.
“We always thought of the Blue Man Group as being dropped into the audience’s world. We had to carefully work our way into the audience and bring energy to them and affect them and bring the audience to this finale where we all celebrate together,” said Blue Man Group’s Meridian. “This tour is different because we drop the Blue Man Group laboratory into each city we visit and we’re inviting the audience into our world.”
Meridian — just Meridian — is the captain of the Speechless Tour’s Blue Man Group. A graduate of the National Theatre Conservatory, Meridian has performed as a Blue Man all over the world, including performances in Las Vegas, New York, New Zealand, China, Mexico and Russia.
Even with that extensive Blue Man Group experience, he said that the new numbers on the Speechless Tour came with a bit of a learning curve.
“This show has so much new material. There are only two or three pieces that are like Blue Man ‘greatest hits’ and the rest is all new,” he said.
Part of the learning curve includes getting a grip on several new instruments, including what they call a “trigger tube.” The electronic instrument, used with drumsticks, is used in multiple musical pieces, but can be loaded with different sounds, so the instrument can provide a totally different experience from one piece to the next.
“They’re tricky to play,” he said. “Blue Man Group always creates unique and cool, really interesting instruments.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Blue Man Group mixes surrealism, music, special effects, art, comedy, audience participation and total sensory overload for those in attendance. At its core, though, the absurdity is anchored by the three grounded – yet strange and blue -- characters at the center of it all.
Meridian said it’s the characters themselves people tend to attach themselves to. Oftentimes, fans will come to performances or meet-and-greets in homemade Blue Man costumes of their own.
“There’s so much depth to the character and so many things that are just universal that people can connect with. Everyone, I think, can find something meaningful to them in the character,” he said. “In all these cases, when people are responding to the character in unique ways, they’re highlighting the one aspect of the character that means the most of them. I think it’s really cool.”
While the Blue Men are internationally known and have been a unique part of the pop culture zeitgeist for nearly 30 years, there is one common misconception that audiences sometimes have about the strange blue-skinned, black-clad trio.
“The Blue Men don’t have ears,” he said. “So it’s always funny to see a Blue Man in the audience with ears or a detail that isn’t quite right — but we love it. It’s a sign that people love the show.”
With Halloween upon us, the question had to be asked — does a Blue Man go trick-or-treating as, well, a Blue Man?
“Maybe we’d get in trouble or something, but we joke about it all the time. We’ve talked about going to a Halloween party dressed as Blue Men, but the way other people dress as Blue Men. But we always talk ourselves out of it,” he said with a laugh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.