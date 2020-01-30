FRESNO — Sixteen member band, BANDA MS, will perform for the second time at Save Mart Center on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
BANDA MS DE SERGIO LIZÁRRAGA, is listed by the specialized press as the most influential group of its kind. The album “LA MEJOR VERSIÓN DE MÍ”, was launched to the music market in April of the year 2017 and remained in the first position on the sales charts. This album includes the smash singles: “ES TUYO MI AMOR”, “LAS COSAS NO SE HACEN ASÍ”, “EL COLOR DE TUS OJOS” and “TU POSTURA”.
In 2018 the group won two Billboard Latin Music Awards: Top Latin Album of the year and Mexican regional artist of the year.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3. Ticket Prices: $39, $59, $79, $99, $129, $159. & $309.
Get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
