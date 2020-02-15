Alejandro Fernandez announces Fresno concert

FRESNO — Nicknamed as "El Potrillo" (The Colt) by the media and his fans, Alejandro Fernandez has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Fernandez has announced a concert at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on May 22.

Fernando is the son of the ranchero singer Vicente Fernández. He originally

specialized in traditional, earthy forms of Mexican folk music, such as mariachi and ranchera, until he branched out into pop music with great success.

Over the course of his career, he has been awarded two Latin Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets are on sale now and run $33.50-$203. They are available at the box office or through www.ticketmaster.com.