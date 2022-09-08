Excitement is multiplying for Bhakti Love Reuinion, this season’s premiere yoga and music festival, Sept. 15-18, at Native Springs in Weldon, Calif.

Yogi headliner Saul David Raye has been added to the opening day. Sold-out “Pre-Immersion” events in Topanga and Santa Monica, Culver City in July and August, and coming up Sept. 10 in Culver City, are driving ticket sales.

Sponsors now include Yoga Magazine, L.A. Yoga Magazine, Be Why Records, the Sedona Yoga Festival, Zen Fest, Leaders Causing Leaders, and the Hanuman Festival.

