Excitement is multiplying for Bhakti Love Reuinion, this season’s premiere yoga and music festival, Sept. 15-18, at Native Springs in Weldon, Calif.
Yogi headliner Saul David Raye has been added to the opening day. Sold-out “Pre-Immersion” events in Topanga and Santa Monica, Culver City in July and August, and coming up Sept. 10 in Culver City, are driving ticket sales.
Sponsors now include Yoga Magazine, L.A. Yoga Magazine, Be Why Records, the Sedona Yoga Festival, Zen Fest, Leaders Causing Leaders, and the Hanuman Festival.
“With Bhakti Love Fest, we have revived the outdoor yoga festival and are bringing the bhakti yoga community back together after the pandemic,” says impresario Kenneth Schwenker, one of the most highly experienced and respected producers of transformational festivals in the business.
In recent years, he founded the acclaimed Bhakti Fest and the One Love Festival.
“Bhakti Love Reunion is four life-changing days of community, resonant energy, recreation, rest, mindfulness, and joy featuring top Kirtan Singers and Yoga headliners and other beloved national and regional teachers,” says producer Schwenker, adding, “There is so much to enjoy: musical performances, yoga classes, flow arts, themed campsites, unique vendors, art installations, workshops, drumming circles, sacred fire demonstration, and playgrounds for consciousness expansion. Participants can also enjoy furnished camping rooms, a small lake, stream, swimming pool, wholesome drink, and high vibrational food.”
Music on multiple stages is provided by top kirtan and sacred music performers C.C. White Soul Kirtan, Donna Delory, Saul David Raye, Sianna Sherman, David Newman, Jaya Lakshmi, Johanna Beekman, Larisa Stow, DPak, J Brave, Girish, Masood Ali Khan, and others to be announced.
Yoga workshops feature Sianna Sherman, Saul David Raye, Mashi (Liber8Yoga) Manoj, Johanna Beekman, Laura Love, Leeza & Humberto Villagomez, Cheri Rai, Jai Anand, Gina Minyard, Nandhi Fire Ceremony, Alan Alcid, Nam Chanterrwyn, and Jyotish Astrology with Ksanati.