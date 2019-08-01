VISALIA – Here’s some good news for Valley folks that like good movies.
The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced its 2019-2020 Way Back Wednesday and Throwback Thursday film series.
As they’ve done in past years, the Fox will screen classic films and fan favorites from September through May. Way Back Wednesdays showcase films made before 1980 and Throwback Thursday, once exclusively dedicated to the totally radical decade of the ‘80s, will also feature ‘90s movies this year.
The movie schedule is as follows.
September
Thursday, Sept. 5: “Tombstone” (1993) – An explosive way to kick off the season. Toughest Man on Earth Kurt Russell stars as Wyatt Earp who, along with his two brothers, get pulled back into the law enforcement game they sought to retire from when a lawless gang comes to the town of Tombstone, Arizona. You can bet that half the audience will quote Doc Holliday at the Fox that night, declaring they’ll be the other half’s huckleberry.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969) – The other half of the Western coin that will kick off the film series is this classic flick. Paul Newman and Robert Redford (who will show up in another WBW movie later) star as a couple of outlaws in this action-packed buddy movie.
October
Thursday, Oct. 5: “Ghostbusters” (1984) – Back before “Ghostbusters” was one of the biggest hot-button issues in the war for gender equality, it was just a good movie about four blue-collar scientists who busted ghosts. Equal parts hilarious and terrifying, it’s a great Halloweentime pick.
Wednesday, Oct. 30: “Psycho” (1960) – Watching Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece of suspense and misdirection would be a great way to spend the night before Halloween.
November
Wednesday, Nov. 6: “A Face in the Crowd” (1957) – Andy Griffith stars as Larry “Lonesome” Rhoades, a drunk who (literally) stumbles into a radio career that propels him to national fame.
Thursday, Nov. 21: “The Big Lebowski” (1998)—The Coen brothers (“Raising Arizona,” “No Country For Old Men”) tell a hard boiled neo-noir detective story about a missing girl. The twist is that instead of Mike Hammer or Phillip Marlowe being on the case, it’s an easy-going pacifist stoner named The Dude – or His Dudeness or Duder or El Duderino if you’re not into the whole brevity thing.
December
Thursday, Dec. 12: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) – Ironically the movie that may be the most quintessentially Tim Burtonesque was actually directed by Henry Selick. Still, Burton’s macabre yet wholesome imagery and ideology pops off the screen with all the enthusiasm of the stop-motion Jack Skellington popping into Christmas Town.
Wednesday, Dec. 18: “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) – The Christmas classic that sees a department store Santa (Edmund Gwenn) declare to the world that he is, in fact, the real Santa Claus.
January
Wednesday, Jan. 8: “M.A.S.H.” (1970) – Robert Altman’s black comedy about a crew of Korean War surgeons that spawned a franchise and a TV show. The all-star cast features Donald Sutherland, Elliot Gould, Robert Duvall and Fred Williamson among others.
Thursday, Jan. 16: “Nine to Five” (1980) – Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and national treasure Dolly Parton star as three working women who get even with their problematic boss – played by perennial on-screen grump Dabney Coleman.
February
Wednesday, Feb. 5: “Some Like it Hot” (1959) — Love is in the air at the Fox in the month of February, so why not feature a film with American heartthrob Marilyn Monroe? After witnessing a murder, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon escape Chicago by disguising themselves as a female jazz band. All three leads are charming and director Billy Wilder is one of Hollywood’s greatest.
Thursday, Feb. 12: “Dirty Dancing” (1987) — The audience will be having the time of their lives watching Patrick Swayze sweep Jennifer Grey off her feet both literally and metaphorically in this romantic dance classic. You’ll want to sit in the middle of the aisle during this one because no one puts Baby in a corner.
March
Wednesday, March 11: “The Candidate” (1972) – Tasked with losing an unwinnable Senatorial race, Robert Redford finds that the more vague and generic he becomes, the closer he gets to winning. A brilliant movie that was once satire now feels almost like a documentary.
Thursday, March 26: “Coming to America” (1988) – Easily one of the funniest movies ever made sees Eddie Murphy at the height of his funniest-man-alive powers as an African prince who travels to Queens, (where else?) New York to find a bride. The film was directed by John Landis and co-produced and co-edited by George Folsey Jr., who visited the Fox to participate in a Q&A session at a Throwback Thursday screening for the duo’s film “Trading Places” in 2017.
April
Wednesday, April 8: “The French Connection” (1971) – William Friedkin (“The Exorcist,” “Cruising”) directs this hard-boiled detective story that follows Gene Hackman as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle. The greatest film critic to ever own a typewriter, Pauline Kael, wrote about the film, “This picture says Popeye is a brutal son of a bitch who gets the dirty job done. So is the picture.”
Thursday, April 23: “Good Morning, Vietnam” (1987) — Robin Williams won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of an Army radio host stationed in Saigon in 1965. Loosely based on the life of AFRS radio DJ Adrian Cronauer, the film was directed by Barry Levinson (“Rain Man”).
May
Wednesday, May 13: “Caddyshack” (1980) – The film series go out with a bang beginning with this comedy classic starring Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and a gopher. Directed by Harold Ramis, who also did “Ghostbusters,” the film lampoons golf course high society.
Thursday, May 21: “The Shawshank Redemption” — The Fox closes the season with the highest-rated movie on the Internet Movie Database, scoring a 9.3 out of 10 with over 2 million votes tallied. Written by prolific horror master Stephen King and directed by creator of the “Walking Dead” TV show, Frank Darabont, the story follows two imprisoned men (and one squirrel) who form a bond over several years.
Tickets are $5 per person, per film. Season tickets are available for $40 for one series or $70 for both. Tickets for all films and season passes will go on sale Friday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film begins at 6:30 p.m. More information can be found at www.FoxVisalia.org,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.