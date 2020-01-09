VISALIA — The Fox is ready to captivate audiences in the new decade! With screenings of classic films to live musical entertainment and a show that will cause audiences to be on the edge of their seats, you won’t want to miss a thing!
Thursday, Jan. 16 — Throwback Thursday screening of one of the ultimate statements of girl power — “9 to 5” (1980)! The film stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film begins at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17 — “The Reunion Beatles — Fantasy Tribute” This is the reunion fans always wanted but never got. A night filled with classic songs that every generation has known and loved. What would happen if the band got back together for one more show? This show answers that question…
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday, Jan. 18 — “The Reel Rock Film Tour presented by NorthFace” Local non-profit, MPACT, headed by DJ Downey presents The Reel Rock Film Tour, one of climbing's greatest celebrations return this fall with a new collection of world premiere films. In the High Road, the powerful and bold Nina Williams tests herself on some of the highest, most difficult boulder problems ever climbed. In the United States of Joe’s climbers collide with a conservative coal mining community in rural Utah, to surprising results. And in The Nose Speed Record, legends Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold battle Yosemite dirtbags Jim Reynolds and Brad Gobright in a high stakes race for greatness.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 — “Golden Dragon Acrobats” take the Fox stage, making their grand return to the historic theater. This is a night of fantastic visuals and stunts that will have you on the edge of your seat. Fun for the whole family, children ticket prices available!
Tickets are now available and can be purchased at FoxVisalia.org and/or at the box office at 308 West Main Street between noon and 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
