It’s been a great week for movies. Not only did “Avengers: Endgame” usurp the culturally-forgotten film “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, but one of Hollywood’s last remaining auteurs released a love letter to Hollywood’s golden age in the form of “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”
The day of the auteur in Hollywood is finished and, judging by the new movie, Tarantino knows this.
Hollywood is no longer interested in making mid-sized films that are meant to sell the audience on the quality of its actors, writers and directors rather than the quality of its action figures and fast-food tie-ins.
Largely gone from cinemas are the films that satisfy general audiences and Oscar voters alike. Tarantino may be the last of his breed. His peers have largely been pushed off the silver screen entirely.
Brilliant film makers like David Fincher (“Fight Club,” “Zodiac”) and the Coen Brothers (“No Country for Old Men,” “True Grit”) are now making “content” for television and streaming services. Just yesterday, the trailer for the new film by Martin Scorsese dropped, letting audiences know that an upcoming film by a man who may be the greatest director who ever lived will be released directly to Netflix this fall. We can watch it on our phones while doing laundry.
Don’t get me wrong. There are working directors today I love, but they're generally working in the straight-to-Netflix tube. And I love a lot of the Hollywood popcorn entertainment that comes out. I’ve seen “Endgame” three times at the Hanford Metro 4 and I’m excited to watch The Rock blow things up in a “Fast and Furious” movie this weekend.
But there have been four movies based on Marvel comics so far this year. The six biggest movies of the year so far are Disney properties. There have been three creepy uncanny valley “live-action” remakes of beloved Disney cartoons so far this year and there’s still two more coming this fall.
Shouldn’t there be a little more variety at the theater?
I guess that’s where Hollywood’s last director, Quentin Tarantino, comes in.
Whether you love him or his movies or not is irrelevant. Tarantino makes movies with fairly big budgets that are full of great actors who are able to dive into well-written characters. They’re the kind of movies that are full of exciting, sometimes uncomfortable, ideas and plot elements that can be discussed over pie after seeing them.
He makes the film version of what we used to call “water cooler television shows.” It’s impossible to watch a Tarantino film without forming a passionate opinion that needs to be voiced immediately after.
In “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” Tarantino depicts a time in Hollywood when a hot young director who had just made “Rosemary’s Baby” could achieve rock star-status. Stars drew people to movie theaters. And then the movie depicts the end of that golden era.
It’s a begone era and Tarantino is saying goodbye to it both on-screen and off.
Old Fire station update
Speaking of bygone eras, here’s another update on the status of the lot that used to be the location of the unique and historic Art Deco Old Fire Station building at Lacey Boulevard and Philips Street.
The building was torn down by the City 534 days ago and still only a dirt lot remains in its place. What a vision for those enjoying The Plunge swimming pool this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.