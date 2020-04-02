Valley Vertigo: Movies about being trapped are perfect for this stage of our quarantine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We’ve all been cooped up at home for 18 months and we’re getting a little stir crazy.

Wait. It’s only been a couple of weeks?

Well, we’re in for a long spring, I guess, and we’ve all already binged “Tiger King” so stir-craziness and cabin fever are inevitable.

To coincide with this feeling of being trapped that we’re all experiencing (or maybe it’s just me), here’s a list of movies to watch during the quarantine that are about people who are trapped physically, emotionally or metaphorically.

“The Shining” (1980): The silver lining of this – if there is one – of the one-two punch of this global pandemic and the government-mandated lockdown that came along for the ride is that at least it’s not happening in the winter. In this movie – as if you don’t know – a family is locked in a Colorado hotel for an entire winter. They’re locked in physically by geography as well as being locked into a cycle of alcohol-fueled violence they’d like to escape from. Ghosts and madness are just that much harder to deal with when it’s cold.