Valley Vertigo: Movies about being trapped are perfect for this stage of our quarantine

We’ve all been cooped up at home for 18 months and we’re getting a little stir crazy.
Wait. It’s only been a couple of weeks?
Well, we’re in for a long spring, I guess, and we’ve all already binged “Tiger King” so stir-craziness and cabin fever are inevitable.
To coincide with this feeling of being trapped that we’re all experiencing (or maybe it’s just me), here’s a list of movies to watch during the quarantine that are about people who are trapped physically, emotionally or metaphorically.
“The Shining” (1980): The silver lining of this – if there is one – of the one-two punch of this global pandemic and the government-mandated lockdown that came along for the ride is that at least it’s not happening in the winter. In this movie – as if you don’t know – a family is locked in a Colorado hotel for an entire winter. They’re locked in physically by geography as well as being locked into a cycle of alcohol-fueled violence they’d like to escape from. Ghosts and madness are just that much harder to deal with when it’s cold.
“Cast Away” (2000): Tom Hanks is stranded on a deserted island a toothache and volleyball for a best friend. I feel like we’re all about two weeks away from befriended a Wilson of our own.
“The Thing” (1982): This John Carpenter sci-fi flick was ignored and despised upon its release but has since found its rightful place as a classic. In it, Kurt Russell and a team of scientists are trapped in an Antarctic outpost with a shape-shifting alien.
“The Breakfast Club” (1985): Five seemingly very different teenagers are locked in detention for a day. This movie is great for giving us all the cultural shorthand of being able to sum up our entire high schools lives by evoking these characters. I, myself, was about 40 percent Anthony Michael Hall, 40 percent Ally Sheedy and 10 percent Judd Nelson.
“Saw” (2004): The horror phenomenon that sparked a long-running franchise and an entire genre dubbed “torture porn” by stodgy nerds like Roger Ebert. In it, a psychotic killer traps people in rusty bear traps and other killer Rube Goldberg machines to convince them to not take their lives for granted. I guess we could watch this movie just to instill the idea that things are going so bad right now after all.
“Moon” (2009): Sam Rockwell nears the end of a three-year stint working as a maintenance man on the moon. IT doesn’t get much more lonely than that.
“The Descent” (2005): In what is secretly the scariest movie ever made, a group of British tourists get trapped in an Appalachian cave. They traverse teeny tiny little tunnels to find an escape. It’s tense, claustrophobic and it’ll make your apartment seem like a mansion after watching it.
"Before Midnight" (2013): In this third part of Richard Linklater's trilogy, the discover that the characters we've wanted to see get together for the last two movies have gotten together — and they hate it.
“Frozen” (2010): No, not the Disney one. In this tense thriller, a group of friends get stuck on a ski lift overnight. Slowly, frostbite and a hungry pack of wolves creep into the picture. See what I said about the cold making these situations so much worse?
“1408” (2007): In this Stephen King adaptation, an alcoholic writer with family issues gets stuck in a haunted hotel and nearly freezes to death. Wait. I’m having déjà vu.
Parker Bowman is the assistant editor of The Hanford Sentinel, follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ Parker_THS or send an email to PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com.
