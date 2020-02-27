Valley Vertigo: Here's what's playing at the Hanford Film Festival

Last Year’s Hanford Film Festival brought dozens of unique local, national and international short films to the screen of the Hanford Fox Theatre and this year’s event looks to do the same.

The 2019 festival was a blast. I had fun watching the wide variety of professional, amateur and student films in a myriad of genres.

This year’s list looks to be just as diverse, eclectic and idiosyncratic — if not more so.

I had the chance to get a preview of the 21 films chosen for inclusion and here’s a rundown of what movie fans can expect at the Festival this year.

“Welcome to Vice” — Jim Morrison IV and Dustin Green co-directed this hard-boiled modern noir thriller. A detective on the verge of a promotion grills his informant in a boasts a beautifully-shot desert landscape.

“Énoument” — An extremely brief yet haunting depiction of the crumbling of romantic relationship set against the backdrop of the crumbling of civilization. This Australian film asks the question: if we knew that the world was ending would we make the effort to savor the little time we had left?