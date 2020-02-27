Valley Vertigo: Here's what's playing at the Hanford Film Festival

Last Year’s Hanford Film Festival brought dozens of unique local, national and international short films to the screen of the Hanford Fox Theatre and this year’s event looks to do the same.
The 2019 festival was a blast. I had fun watching the wide variety of professional, amateur and student films in a myriad of genres.
This year’s list looks to be just as diverse, eclectic and idiosyncratic — if not more so.
I had the chance to get a preview of the 21 films chosen for inclusion and here’s a rundown of what movie fans can expect at the Festival this year.
“Welcome to Vice” — Jim Morrison IV and Dustin Green co-directed this hard-boiled modern noir thriller. A detective on the verge of a promotion grills his informant in a boasts a beautifully-shot desert landscape.
“Énoument” — An extremely brief yet haunting depiction of the crumbling of romantic relationship set against the backdrop of the crumbling of civilization. This Australian film asks the question: if we knew that the world was ending would we make the effort to savor the little time we had left?
“Don’t Go” — The earnestness of this love story directed by Jessica Ruvalcaba of Selma High School is on full display. What begins as what appears to be a straight forward and bittersweet break-up tale turns into something more surreal, meta and borderline sci-fi.
“Ring Toss” — The “Saw” franchise taught that a stranger asking “Do you want to play a game?” is never a good sign. This Valleywood flick directed by Fresno State grad Brian Harper follows a creepy game of ring toss that may have deadly consequences.
“Our Oceans” — Directed by Valley native Matt Macedo, “Our Oceans” was recently nominated for Best LGBTQ Short Film at Los Angeles International Film Festivals' Indie Film Fest. The film follows two brothers two estranged brothers who are faced with reconciling or drifting apart following the death of their foster mother.
“Red Watch” — This vibrant and energetic spoken word piece written and performed by Kyla Kennedy will leap off the screen in this short. This monologue about an ex-boyfriend’s wristwatch will undoubtedly be a highlight of the festival. Kennedy’s angst, charisma and vulnerability are perfectly complimented by director David Kennedy’s striking use of color, editing and interesting Fresno locations.
“Cora” — A young woman deals with visions of ghostly shapes and phantom whispers as she navigates through reality and insanity.
“Aurora” — In this Canadian film by Kara Hinds, humanity has left Earth to start a new life on Planet Alpas. Azzara's fiancé Jake sends her voice messages urging her to get aboard the last shuttle to Alpas, but Azzara struggles to leave her beloved planet behind.
“Restricted” — A brief but effective spooky story about a woman literally paralyzed by night terrors.
“Are We There Yet” — A little rough around the edges, but that doesn’t stop this film by Jess Deniz from being loads of fun. Two overwhelmed parents win a last-minute trip to Vegas. The stress of preparing to relax leads up to one great punch line in this cute and funny short.
“The Green Motel” — Marta, an undocumented dairy worker, experiences a strained relationship with her daughter due to a dark secret. Former Fresno State student Jeanine Fiser directs this film which was inspired by her time covering Valley ag culture as a journalist.
“Quiet Crossing” — A stark and claustrophobic trip across the iron curtain for a small group of anti-Communist Berliners take a turn that none of them expected. This multiple award-winning short was directed by Czech film maker Patrik Krivanek.
“Anansi” — The work of 17-year-old Australian student Elliot Gibson, “Anansi” is the place where Pablo Picasso, “Heavy Metal” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” meet. Gibson wrote, produced, animated and provided the voices for this surreal cartoon about a potion master.
“A Wolf & Dragon Go to Washington”— A charming animated satire wherein WolfCadet and Firefrighter – two monsters from previous Flying M films – navigate through Washington D.C. conspiracies.
“Soul Bones” — An anti-social drunk from the Deep South confronts his racial biases when a young African-American kid moves into his neighborhood and tries to strike up a friendship.
“Tir Na Nog” — This film blends human genre with drama tropes in an effective way. When her father suddenly dies, Aelish seeks out a supernatural means of coping with the grief.
“Fire Extinguisher” — A woman is obligated to install a fire extinguisher in her chapel, but must ask for divine permission to do so.
“Flight of the Heron” — “Dr. Who” meets modern-day headlines in this interesting and quirky sci-fi statement on immigration. Sacramento medical student Lu Ho falls ill and is given the chance to travel back to the city’s frontier days. Set during a time when Asians were banned from emigrating to the United States, the film deals with the ramifications of breaking up families and closing doors to immigrants.
“Tight Spot” — a fast-paced Looney Tune of a live-action comedy wherein a shoe shiner is tasked with getting an impossible scuff off of a shoe that belongs to a man who may be a killer.
“Jack Incarnate” — In this horror flick, directed by Fresno’s Michael S. Rodriguez, a serial killer stalks street walkers. Is he merely influenced by the work of Victorian-era slasher Jack the Ripper or is something more sinister at play?
“Sidepiece” — First dates are awkward enough as it is and that’s only exacerbated when both people involved are married. The film stars the hilarious duo of Jenness Rouse and Emmy-nominated Michael Muhney.
Parker Bowman is the assistant editor of The Hanford Sentinel, follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ Parker_THS or send an email to PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com.