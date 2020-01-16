This calendar year, the two biggest days for arguing online will be Election Day and the day the Oscar nominations were announced, which happened earlier this week.
Judging from Twitter reactions to the 11 nominations given to “Joker,” America may be on the verge of total collapse. The country is irreversibly scarred for honoring such a dangerous and/or insipid film and if the “Batman” spin-off directed by the guy from “The Hangover” wins even a third of the categories it’s up for, then civilization will have been a failed experiment.
While I don’t think “Joker” deserves 11 nominations, the internet’s reaction has been a bit of an overreaction.
So let’s take a look at some of the major categories and grade the Academy’s choices, shall we? Oh, it should be noted that I didn’t get to see every single movie this year, so I may have some blind spots as we go over this.
Best Picture: A
The collection of films nominated is surprisingly reasonable. Those included are: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “1917” and “Parasite.”
Usually I scoff at the majority of “Best Picture” nominees, but this year many of my own favorite films made the list.
Best Actress: B
I’m happy anytime Charlize Theron is nominated because she’s probably my favorite actress. If you haven’t seen “Young Adult,” do yourself a favor and rent it. Scarlett Johansson, however, was so amazing this year that she’s nominated twice and probably could have even been nominated for “Avengers: Endgame” and no one would offer much protest.
Best Actor: C+
The Oscars love when actors go full insanity. Leonardo DiCaprio (also nominated this year) didn’t win the award until he ate live fish in ice-cold water for “The Revenant” and the same line of thinking will probably get Joaquin Phoenix’s physically demanding, borderline avant garde performance a win for “Joker” even if he doesn’t really deserve it (Adam Driver does).
Supporting Actress: B+
Everyone in this category is great, although Robbie should have been nominated in this category for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” Florence Pugh should win for her supporting role in “Little Women” as a consolation prize for not being nominated for her lead role in “Midsommar.”
Supporting Actor: B-
The Joe Pesci and Al Pacino noms seem more like lifetime achievement awards than anything. I think there’s a law saying Tom Hanks has to be nominated no matter what. I suppose Brad Pitt should win, but his wardrobes were really the best part of his performance.
Best Director: D+
Tarantino is a no-brainer and it’s nice to see Bong Joon Ho get a nomination, breaking the “foreign language” glass ceiling the Oscars cling to. Todd Phillips is a fluke and Greta Gerwig should have gotten his spot.
If there's ever an Oscar for Best Fake Scorsese Film, Todd Phillips and David O. Russell will contend every year.
In the other, less fun to discuss categories, “Jojo Rabbit” should win as much as possible; Tarantino will obviously win his original screenplay award. “Avengers” should win for best visual effects and, of all the snubs going against “Uncut Gems,” the “best score” snub is the snubbiest.
What do you guys think? Any snubs seem particularly egregious to you? Am I too hard on “Joker?” Let me know with an email to pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com.
