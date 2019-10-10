FRESNO — Swede Fest is calling film enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels to submit a “sweded” film for a free screening sponsored by FresYes.com, Fresno Filmworks, and CMAC, happening on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at The Tower Theatre.
“A ‘sweded’ film is a summarized, low-budget re-creation of a popular movie,” said Bryan Harley, one of the founders of the Swede Fest. “Sweding takes the best and worst movies that come out of Hollywood and combines them with the creativity and ingenuity of their greatest fans.”
All sweded film submissions are due by Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. and can be submitted digitally at swedefest.com. There are no costs to submit. Films must be four minutes or shorter and be suitable for all ages.
“Swede Fest gives every participant the unforgettable experience of seeing their work on the big screen,” said Harley. “To date, we’ve shown hundreds of films at Swede Fest and the best part is — it's a free event for all to enjoy.”
You have free articles remaining.
The 19th edition of Swede Fest will be held at the historic Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Avenue, in Fresno on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Admission is free and open to all ages.
For more information about Swede Fest 19, to view sweded films from past festivals, and to find out how to submit, visit: www.swedefest.com.
Swede Fest is known worldwide as the only film festival for sweded films, started by two local Fresno film enthusiasts, Roque Rodriguez and Bryan Harley. Since its inception, the Swede Fest phenomenon has expanded to include several satellite festivals on the east coast and around the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.