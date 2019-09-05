{{featured_button_text}}
the wedding singer movie poster.jpg

Who doesn’t love the '80s?! If you said, “me” then you’re lying.

Great music, bright colors, big hairdos — gotta love it! That’s just a few reasons why the Hanford Fox Theatre will be rewinding back to the '80s on Saturday, Sept. 7 with a special one-time-only screening of "The Wedding Singer." Plus there will be '80s music in the auditorium starting when the doors open at 6 p.m. and a $1 raffle for several chances to win some fun prizes before the movie.

Of course. '80s attire is highly encouraged.

The romantic comedy classic "The Wedding Singer" stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore and, while the film was released in 1998, it is set in the best decade ever — the 1980s. Totally!

Call some friends, aqua net or mousse up your hair, throw on your checkered shoes and join us at the Fox for this special night of '80s nostalgia. Radical!

The film is rated PG-13. The running time is 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Advance Tickets are $5 cash or $6 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order. Day of show tickets are $7 cash or $8 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order.

Zach Rodriguez is the programmer for the Hanford Fox Threatre's Throwback Films series. 

