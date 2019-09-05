Who doesn’t love the '80s?! If you said, “me” then you’re lying.
Great music, bright colors, big hairdos — gotta love it! That’s just a few reasons why the Hanford Fox Theatre will be rewinding back to the '80s on Saturday, Sept. 7 with a special one-time-only screening of "The Wedding Singer." Plus there will be '80s music in the auditorium starting when the doors open at 6 p.m. and a $1 raffle for several chances to win some fun prizes before the movie.
Of course. '80s attire is highly encouraged.
The romantic comedy classic "The Wedding Singer" stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore and, while the film was released in 1998, it is set in the best decade ever — the 1980s. Totally!
Call some friends, aqua net or mousse up your hair, throw on your checkered shoes and join us at the Fox for this special night of '80s nostalgia. Radical!
The film is rated PG-13. The running time is 1 hour and 36 minutes.
Advance Tickets are $5 cash or $6 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order. Day of show tickets are $7 cash or $8 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.