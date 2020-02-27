Hanford Fox screens 'inspiring' Aretha Franklin concert

Who doesn’t like the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin?
It’s undeniable for me and most of my family that she had one of — if not the best — female voices in the universe and of our lifetime. I grew up listening to her at home and at family gatherings so I believe her music became a staple in the soul of my musical adventure in life.
To this day, I can’t help but feel a great nostalgia when hearing her music.
Now, for those of you who might not be familiar with her work, here are some impressive facts. Aretha Franklin was a singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist. She recorded 112 singles that charted on Billboard , including 77 Hot 100 entries, 17 top-ten pop singles, 100 R&B entries, and 20 number-one R&B singles. She is the most charted female artist in history.
In 1987, she became the first female performer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition, she received a Kennedy Center Honor in 1994, a National Medal of Arts in 1999, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005. In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine ranked her number one on its list of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."
OK, now that is pretty darn spectacular!
You have free articles remaining.
Let’s jump back to the early '70s. After already releasing 20 albums and receiving five Grammy Awards, Aretha wanted to record a live gospel album, hearkening back to her roots in the process. She recorded "Amazing Grace" in January of 1972 at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, with Reverend James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir accompanying Franklin in performance.
This recording was also documented on film by the Warner Bros. movie production company with Sydney Pollack in the director’s seat. Due to Pollack’s lack of experience with making a music film he neglected synchronizing the sound of the music to the images in the film with the use of a clapperboard which ultimately led to the film never being released. The ‘Amazing Grace’ double-set became Franklin’s biggest-selling album, as well as the top-grossing gospel collection of all time. Meanwhile, the film lay uncompleted in the vaults for another 38 years, tied by astounding mistakes, poor planning and, eventually, by Franklin’s health issues.
After a complex, fraught and dragged-out series of events, the movie was finally completed by film producer Alan Elliott in the fall of 2018. After Franklin's death in 2018, her family made an arrangement with Elliott to release the film. Since then the film has received critical acclaim and was the best-reviewed movie of 2019.
After watching "Amazing Grace" myself I must say that if you like Aretha Franklin even just a little bit then this is a must-see. It was definitely transcendent and utterly inspiring.
Don’t miss this opportunity to watch this amazing performance by the Queen of Soul on the big screen at the Hanford Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. this Saturday Feb. 29.
The film, released worldwide in 2019, is rated G. The running time is 1 hour and 29 minutes.
Advance Tickets are $6 cash or $7 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order. Day of show tickets are $7 cash or $8 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order.
Zach Rodriguez is the programmer for the Hanford Fox Threatre's Throwback Films series.