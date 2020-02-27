Hanford Fox screens 'inspiring' Aretha Franklin concert

Who doesn’t like the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin?

It’s undeniable for me and most of my family that she had one of — if not the best — female voices in the universe and of our lifetime. I grew up listening to her at home and at family gatherings so I believe her music became a staple in the soul of my musical adventure in life.

To this day, I can’t help but feel a great nostalgia when hearing her music.

Now, for those of you who might not be familiar with her work, here are some impressive facts. Aretha Franklin was a singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist. She recorded 112 singles that charted on Billboard , including 77 Hot 100 entries, 17 top-ten pop singles, 100 R&B entries, and 20 number-one R&B singles. She is the most charted female artist in history.

In 1987, she became the first female performer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition, she received a Kennedy Center Honor in 1994, a National Medal of Arts in 1999, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005. In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine ranked her number one on its list of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."

OK, now that is pretty darn spectacular!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}