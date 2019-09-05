FRESNO — Arte Américas is proud to partner with local organizations and filmmakers to screen Latinx-produced and focused films from Sept. 13 – Oct. 13th, 2019. Dr. Mary Hussein, of Fresno State’s Mass Communications and Journalism Department, and Valley PBS have partnered with Arte to screen a variety of films throughout this month to celebrate Hispanic/Latinx Heritage. Films will be screened at both Fresno State and on-site at Arte Américas on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons, respectively.
This film series is a first for our cultural center and seeks to share stories and histories of Latinx people from around the world. Visual storytelling and film are vehicles for sharing the experiences of the disenfranchised and unknown, and through this film series, Arte Américas will be able to share these with our community at large.
In addition to screening major motion pictures, Arte Américas is also seeking local submissions from Latinx filmmakers or filmmakers focusing on the Latinx experience to add to the upcoming schedule. Filmmakers who are interested can contact the cultural center at motionpictures@arteamericas.org for more information or to submit their films for consideration. Guidelines for film specifications are available at https://www.arteamericas.org/submissions-guidelines.
Submissions will be considered through Sept. 6, 2019. A full film schedule is forthcoming and will be shared on both www.arteamericas.org and on social media channels.
Tickets for the film series are free of charge at Cineculture screenings. For screenings at Arte Américas, tickets are free for members and $5 for non-members. Tickets are available now at https://squareup.com/store/arteamericas.
