With all the recent discussion about the importance of water, and the rollercoaster ride as a region that had almost none to having way too much, it might be a good time to relax and get our minds off the issue by watching a good movie.
But it’s such a weighty issue that perhaps it’s best not to set it aside completely. So here’s a list of five movies you can stream now that are, in one way or another, about water.
When a ‘30s-era private eye, played by Jack Nicholson, is hired to investigate a case of adultery, he gets pulled into the conspiracy surrounding the LA area’s water rights and the mysterious powers that control them. The brilliant journalist and essayist Joan Didion once wrote, “Water is important to people who do not have it, and the same is true of control.” This film explores both of those ideas beautifully.
“The Poseidon Adventure” (1972)
When a cruise ship capsizes, an all-star cast led by Gene Hackman is left searching for a way out. This tense thriller is the prototype for what would become the big-budget disaster spectacle blockbusters of today. Just don’t watch it before booking a cruise.
“Under the Silver Lake” (2018)
When a slacker type played by Andrew Garfield sets off to scour Los Angeles for his missing dream girl, he discovers a deep conspiracy involving one of the city’s bodies of water. The movie, which people tend to either love or hate, feels like a Gen Z collaboration between David Lynch and Alfred Hitchcock.
In this minimalist low-budget thriller, a couple is accidentally left behind while scuba diving with a tour group. We spend the next 80 or so minutes with them as they slowly realize the tour boat is gone and quickly realize they’re surrounded by sharks.
M. Night Shyamalan followed up his breakthrough directorial debut, “The Sixth Sense,” with this understated and intimate look at a depressed family man who may be a real-life superhero. The film is an insightful deconstruction of superhero tropes made nearly a decade before the big superhero boom happened in Hollywood. Explaining why water is important to this story would be a huge spoiler, but it definitely is important. The same can also be said for Shyamalan’s movies “Signs” and “Lady in the Water,” in which water also plays important roles. One wonders why he’s seemingly so obsessed with water.
Speaking of obsessed with water, James Cameron makes a lot of movies about water. From his first film, “Piranha 2,” to the biggest movie of all time, “Titanic,” and his new somehow-unstoppable “Avatar” franchise, Cameron works on a lot of movies related to water. Even the robot in “Terminator 2” was made of liquid. "The Abyss" may be the most water-centric of his entire filmography.
Parker Bowman is the Editor/Features for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com.