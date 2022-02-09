Following Monster Jam’s popular return events in Fresno this summer, it’s time to fire up the engines once again as the action-packed motorsports experience returns to Save Mart Center from April 1–3, 2022.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.
The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience returns to Fresno prior to the Saturday and Sunday events, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Pit Passes are available for $20 for this VIP experience.
Fresno motorsports fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. The Arena Series West Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion, scheduled for May 2022 in Orlando.
"Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world," organizers said in a press release.
The Fresno Arena Championship Series West features eight skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle. Brandon Vinson gets behind the wheel of the legendary black and green wrecking machine Grave Digger, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Tristan England returns to competition in Earth Shaker, Bernard Lyght makes his debut in Megalodon, and Myranda Cozad in Scooby-Doo plus one of the youngest female drivers Kaylyn Migues in Jailbird looks to lock in the championship.
The shows are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 3 with the put parties preceding the events. Tickets are now available.
The Save Mart Center is located at Save Mart Center – 2560 E. Shaw, Fresno.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.