Monster Jam returns to Fresno for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Save Mart Center from July 28-30, 2023. At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
Tickets go on-sale to the general public Tuesday, March 28.
Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.
The excitement begins at the Monster JamPit Party fan experience prior to the Saturday and Sunday events. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.
Fresno fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions.
Events are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29 and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30.
Save Mart Center is located at 2650 E. Shaw Fresno.
Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com