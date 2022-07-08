“The Rise of Gru” has come! Illumination Animation Studio is back in theaters and so are the little yellow, bespectacled potatoes called the minions. Parents across the country can now cringe in unison.
This film is another sequel to the first Minions film, which came out in 2015, and acts as yet another prequel to the original “Despicable Me” trilogy. The previous entry saw the title henchmen inadvertently working as good guys taking down a super villain played by Sandra Bullock before connecting with the young, child version of Gru voiced by Steve Carell.
The plot picks up in 1976 with the minions inexplicably helping their master become a notorious super villain (in training) and explains how Gru met and teamed up with Dr. Nefario played by comedian Russell Brand.
Much of the plot gets sidelined by the minions’ shenanigans, much of which appears in the marketing campaign promos that lead up to the film’s release. As usual, many of the gags center on slapstick humor as well as farts and burps. There are some jokes geared for the adults watching the movie with their kids, but they are dated references.
The movie isn’t all bad… within reason. It currently sits as the tenth highest-grossing movie of 2022 after its opening weekend. While Pixar‘s “Lightyear” opened just two weeks before, it has since been beaten out by the little yellow goofballs.
That really isn’t saying much; summer movie seasons are fraught with new releases constantly outdoing previous releases at the box office within just a few weeks. Most summer blockbusters don’t have the kind of staying power in theaters to be relevant even a month or two later.
However, what makes this kids animated film stand out against Disney/Pixar is the fact the producers and writers knew their audience and specifically wrote a story geared for them. Little kids don’t care about social justice or the identity politics which were heavily featured in “Lightyear,” prompting the movie to have zero traction in several international markets.
Kids are simple. If characters pass gas, kids laugh. If someone trips and fall, they laugh. If the main characters of the movie speak complete gibberish and smack each other around à la the three stooges, they will laugh. It’s not rocket science and Illumination animation understands this.
It also says a lot when an animated film like Pixar‘s latest production is reduced to a single daily showing at Hanford’s Movies 8 theater a mere two weeks after its release… it’s especially sad given how beloved the character Buzz Lightyear has been in years past.
But with the times comes change, and space-faring heroes give way to little yellow dumplings yammering incessantly about bananas. And time will tell; perhaps in two weeks the minions will be dethroned at the box office when “Paws of Fury” gets released.