The award-winning Mighty Oak Chorus invites the public to join them for their 41st anniversary musical show, "Broadway and the Silver Screen."
The concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Neighborhood Church theater in Visalia, 5505 W Riggin Ave, Visalia.
This special 41st anniversary show will feature one of the top-ten greatest quartets in the world, "The Newfangled Four." Other entertainers include the Mighty Oak Chorus performing Broadway hit songs like "Seventy Six Trombones," "As Time Goes By," "Fiddler On The Roof" and many more!
Tickets for this one-time-only matinee show are just $20 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and $40 for a family pack of two adults and all children. Get your tickets by emailing: luthercase@yahoo.com or call Bud Case at 901-4615. Some tickets will be available at the door.
"Broadway and the Silver Screen" is presented by major sponsors including A&W Restaurants, Franey's Design Center and ServiceMaster by Benevento.
Over the years the chorus has performed with The Kings County Symphony, The Kings and Tulare county fairs, The Sequoia Symphony Concerts In The Park, Kingsburg Band Concerts, Springville Summer Concert Series, Tulare Concerts In The Park and various performances in Fresno and Bakersfield.