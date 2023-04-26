Newfangled Four

The Newfangled Four will perform with the Mighty Oak Chorus Saturday in Visalia. 

The award-winning Mighty Oak Chorus invites the public to join them for their 41st anniversary musical show, "Broadway and the Silver Screen."

The concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Neighborhood Church theater in Visalia, 5505 W Riggin Ave, Visalia. 

This special 41st anniversary show will feature one of the top-ten greatest quartets in the world, "The Newfangled Four."  Other entertainers include the Mighty Oak Chorus performing Broadway hit songs like "Seventy Six Trombones," "As Time Goes By," "Fiddler On The Roof" and many more! 

