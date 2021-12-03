Christmas Party 2009 (3) - Copy.JPG

The Mighty Oak Chorus performs Christmas songs in this 2009 file photo.  The group's pictured director then was Hanford resident, Tank Waldrum and the group included former Hanford singers Bob Peden and Norm Landweer. The group will perform in Visalia on Dec. 11. 

 Contributed

The Mighty Oak Chorus will perform at the second annual Christmas Special from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The group will perform popular Christmas songs, including a sing-along with the crowd. 

Children 12 and under are free and admission is $10 for adults. Call Dee Baughman at 280-5715 or Bud Chase at 901-4615 for tickets. 

The concert will take place at the Fountain Christian Church, 1023 N. Chinowith in Visalia. 

