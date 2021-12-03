The Mighty Oak Chorus will perform at the second annual Christmas Special from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
The group will perform popular Christmas songs, including a sing-along with the crowd.
Children 12 and under are free and admission is $10 for adults. Call Dee Baughman at 280-5715 or Bud Chase at 901-4615 for tickets.
The concert will take place at the Fountain Christian Church, 1023 N. Chinowith in Visalia.
