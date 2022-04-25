The Mighty Oak Chorus presents its 40th anniversary show, "Helloooo Broadway" at 2 p.m. on April 30.
In 1982, the chorus was created to provide nostalgic musical entertainment for Kings and Tulare county residents. This yea, the group is celebrating the 40th anniversary.
The concert will take place at the Central Valley Christian High School theater in Visalia.
Patrons will hear some of Broadway's greatest all-time favorite song, like "Give My Regards To Broadway," "Oklahoma," "Bring Him Home," "Over The Rainbow" and many more.
As a highlight of the show, female quartet "Tonally Blessed" will also perform.
Tickets for this one-time-only show are just $10 for children and $20 for adults — or $45 for a complete family pack of two adults and all children. Tickets will be available at the door or advance tickets may be ordered by calling Dee Baughman at 280-5715 or Bud Case at 901-4615 or by emailing: luthercase@yahoo.com.