The Big Fresno Fair has announced the return of double-Grammy nominees, Midland as part of its 2023 Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater presented by Modelo Especial and Toyota.
“Last year Midland put on an incredible, sold-out show and we’re thrilled to welcome them back for another amazing night,” said Lauri L. King, CEO, Big Fresno Fair. “Expect more great acts to be announced. The best way to find out and get your chance at pre-sale tickets is sign up to be a BFF!”
Country music trio Midland will perform Wednesday, Oct. 11. Tickets will run$35-$55.
Grammy nominees Midland have sought to reintroduce the Western plains, Laurel Canyon-cum-Bakersfield and Lone Star juke joints to Country music since coming together at a friend’s wedding over common influences and the need for a return to this sort of post-Urban Cowboy Country. For lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy and lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson, the double platinum hit “Drinkin’ Problem” set the stage for their critically acclaimed "On The Rocks" "Let It Roll" albums to unite classic country fans, hipsters and critics.
Based in Dripping Springs, Texas, the trio of songwriters who developed their sound at Tornillo, Texas’ storied Sonic Ranch have been building a following that’s sold-out the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show, packed a multiple-night stand at Ft. Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s and re-opened North Hollywood’s legendary Palomino Club for one night only. Bringing listeners a resurgence of their thick harmonies, sad melodies, tart lyrics, and steel guitar with their latest album "The Last Resort: Greetings From" the retro-Nuevo trio has grown from bar band to an in-demand headliner.
This is the first of many more concert announcements to fill the Paul Paul Theater stage at the 2023 Big Fresno Fair. The Midland concert will go on sale first to Big Fair Fan (BFF) Club members, the Fair’s free email newsletter, as part of an online only pre-sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18. until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 27. During this time, any BFF Club member who purchases a Fair concert ticket can also purchase a Fair admission ticket for 50% off; discounted admission and concert tickets must be purchased in the same transaction. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public (online only) beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28 The Fair’s Box Office will open Aug. 14.
BFF Club Members will receive a special password via email on Monday before the pre-sale. Know someone who isn’t a part of the BFF Club, but would like to purchase their concert tickets AND receive 50% off Fair admission ahead of time? Tell them to sign up for free at www.FresnoFair.com/BFFClub.