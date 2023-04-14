The Big Fresno Fair has announced the return of double-Grammy nominees, Midland as part of its 2023 Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater presented by Modelo Especial and Toyota.

“Last year Midland put on an incredible, sold-out show and we’re thrilled to welcome them back for another amazing night,” said Lauri L. King, CEO, Big Fresno Fair. “Expect more great acts to be announced. The best way to find out and get your chance at pre-sale tickets is sign up to be a BFF!”

Country music trio Midland will perform Wednesday, Oct. 11. Tickets will run$35-$55.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

