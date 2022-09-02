A task that is necessary for a stage play production is memorization of lines. It just so happens that memorization has great benefits. One is, that it promotes creativity and inventiveness. There is also a slew of advantages neurologically.
In the last 50 years, memorization has not been an activity that is used optimally. Personal electronic devices have changed the need. It has changed the need so much that at a recent poetry event, only one out of the 10 poets had a poem memorized.
According to Dr. Victor Garlock in his article "The Benefits of Memorization," he states that, "Memorization enhances the neurological flexibility of the brain..." In fact, he states that "Memorization enhances creativity because having committed content to memory frees up brain circuitry for creative thinking."
Freeing up creative thinking? That sounds great to me. Especially since I am a proponent for creativity. I have seen great joy at creation by individuals.
I used to teach kindergarten and when the students stopped focusing, I would get boxes of crayons and paper for them to draw. Immediately, they refocused and exhibited enormous happiness as they created stick figures with all sorts of colors. After creating their pictures, they calmed down and were ready to receive instruction.
Memorization sometimes is met with trepidation, but if the attitude is changed to realize that this activity is incredibly good for the brain and that it enhances the ability to concentrate in general, it is a worthy activity.
Four actors in our current play "Death of a Social Security Benefit" are memorizing not only lines, but movement on the stage that the director has 'blocked.' (Blocking is an outline where actors move throughout a scene and how they interact in the environment). It’s a necessary task and frankly, with this comedic play, it is a lot of fun, too.
Memorizing lines for a play turns out to be healthy for the brain. HMTC is all for healthy.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.