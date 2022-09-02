A task that is necessary for a stage play production is memorization of lines. It just so happens that memorization has great benefits. One is, that it promotes creativity and inventiveness. There is also a slew of advantages neurologically.

In the last 50 years, memorization has not been an activity that is used optimally. Personal electronic devices have changed the need. It has changed the need so much that at a recent poetry event, only one out of the 10 poets had a poem memorized.

According to Dr. Victor Garlock in his article "The Benefits of Memorization," he states that, "Memorization enhances the neurological flexibility of the brain..." In fact, he states that "Memorization enhances creativity because having committed content to memory frees up brain circuitry for creative thinking."

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

