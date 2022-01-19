The Hanford Fox Theater will welcome one of the first live touring acts since the pandemic began when Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives hit the stage this spring.
The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Tickets are on sale now at www.foxhanford.com, by phone at 559 584-7823, or at the Hanford Fox Box Office, 326 N. Irwin St.
