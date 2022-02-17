After witnessing a Mafia murder, slick saxophone player Joe (Tony Curtis) and his long-suffering buddy, Jerry (Jack Lemmon), improvise a quick plan to escape from Chicago with their lives. Disguising themselves as women, they join an all-female jazz band and hop a train bound for sunny Florida. While Joe pretends to be a millionaire to win the band’s sexy singer, Sugar (Marilyn Monroe), Jerry finds himself pursued by a real millionaire (Joe E. Brown) as things heat up and the mobsters close in.
“Some Like It Hot” was released in 1959 but its effervescence and charm are timeless. The pace is fast and the humor is often hilarious. It is arguably one of the greatest comedies ever made.
Don’t miss this special screening of the Billy Wilder comedy masterpiece “Some Like It Hot” at The Hanford Fox theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Doors open at 2 p.m.
This film is rated PG. The running time is 2 hours and 12 minutes.
Advance reserved seats are $8.50. Day of show general admission seats are $10 cash. Please note: There is a $2 fee per order, not per ticket, added to all purchases made for reserved seating and to all purchases made via credit card.
Concession snacks will be available for purchase. Balcony seating for those 21 and over. Beer and wine available for purchase on the second floor for those 21 and over.