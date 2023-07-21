Mariachi Los Camperos is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Friday, Oct. 27.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m.. To purchase, please visit www.foxvisalia.org or call 559-625-1369.

Mariachi Los Camperos is led by Jesus “Chuy” Guzman and considered by many to be among the finest mariachi ensembles in the world. The band invites you for an evening celebrating the golden era of mariachi music with music by composers and singers such as Agustin Lara, Maria Grever, Javier Solis and Manuel M. Ponce to more contemporary musicians like Juan Gabriel, Vicente Fernandez and many more.

