This week I did not get past 1938 because I found so many things of interest in earlier years. There is a unique tone in the writing and run-on sentences in the early 1900s. Case in point this week with the two rattlesnake stories.
Did you know that in 1938, the Lemoore Advance weekly newspaper was read by over 3,400 people in the Lemoore district? After my uncle moved to the east coast in the early '60s my grandmother mailed him the paper each week. Now, I send him a copy of my column each week. So much of the early “neighborhood news” was provided by readers who kept the Advance up to date on the happenings and travel of their families which I love to read and share with you.
I could almost smell the mint in my Portuguese grandmother’s yard. She always had a plant growing just under the spout where her garden hose was attached. Water that dripped from the hose kept the mint thriving until she used it when she made a big pot of sopas.
The vote on where to build the new high school “plant” was 3-2. Interesting they held their meeting on a Saturday night.
Let us check out the summer news as we wander along the town as we take a look back in Lemoore…
The Circle Inn, new soft drink and light lunch stand will be opened today at the corner of D street and Lemoore avenue. Soft drinks, ice cream, sandwiches and light lunches will be served. The business will be under the management of Miss Ruth Peterson.
Vernice Thomsen and Naomi Rhoads spent the week-end at Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo, and Morro Bay.
The mint condenser has completed the run on the first cutting of mint for the season and will suspend operations until the second cutting is ready which will be some time in September. Lack of rain during the winter season and lower river level are the cause of the decreased yield. Mint requires ample moisture to thrive.
The trustees of the Lemoore Union High School district, at a meeting held on Saturday night voted to purchase the Light tract which lies east of Lemoore avenue, and contains most of the property between Magnolia and Walnut Avenues, provided enough of the residence property facing Lemoore avenue can be purchased to give the new school plant the proper frontage. The entire tract includes about 21 acres, which is said to be good land and in a position to be convenient for the main plant itself as well as for athletic and agricultural work.
Raymond Sowell, who was in Lemoore yesterday on business connected with the Lethent Pump Station of The Standard Oil Company, states that the rattls have been out basking in the warm sunshine the last few days and many of them have been cruelly murdered. Somebody may suggest a society for the prevention of cruelty to rattlesnakes.
While viewing the wrecks of the automobiles on the Coalinga highway early yesterday morning Claud Doss met a big rattlesnake, and jumped just in time to miss his strike. Claude felt that the rattlesnake had taken an unfair advantage of him, and to teach the reptile a much-needed lesson, Claud took part of one of the automobiles and beat the snake’s head and tail off, scattering rattles to the four winds.
During the last week chicken thieves helped themselves to Mrs. H. T. Ashford’s friers. She reports the loss of nearly one hundred.
W.L. Scally left Thursday for Pismo in his new Ford auto. His mother, Mrs. R. Scally, took the train as she was afraid to take any chances going over the grade in an auto.
The old Lucerne hotel building is being renovated and put in first-class shape, and when the work is completed the interior of the building will be second to none in the county. Every room is being repainted, and papered, new carpets will be put down, new furniture installed, and when the doors are thrown open the annex to the Hotel Esrey will be up-to-date in every particular. Steve Curry, the decorator, paper hanger and brush artist is doing the work.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. She headed north forty years ago to attend college and work in the Bay Area/Central Coast. She’s retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com