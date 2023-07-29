This week I did not get past 1938 because I found so many things of interest in earlier years.  There is a unique tone in the writing and run-on sentences in the early 1900s.  Case in point this week with the two rattlesnake stories.  

Did you know that in 1938, the Lemoore Advance weekly newspaper was read by over 3,400 people in the Lemoore district?  After my uncle moved to the east coast in the early '60s my grandmother mailed him the paper each week.  Now, I send him a copy of my column each week. So much of the early “neighborhood news” was provided by readers who kept the Advance up to date on the happenings and travel of their families which I love to read and share with you. 

I could almost smell the mint in my Portuguese grandmother’s yard.  She always had a plant growing just under the spout where her garden hose was attached.  Water that dripped from the hose kept the mint thriving until she used it when she made a big pot of sopas.

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. She headed north forty years ago to attend college and work in the Bay Area/Central Coast.  She’s retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

