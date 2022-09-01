Hanford zoning regulations
Buy Now

The Cinemark Movies 8, shown in this 2017 file photo, will offer $3 tickets Saturday as part of National Cinema Day.  

 The Sentinel

With high temperatures in the 110-degree range this weekend, local theaters are inviting the community to chill out inside and watch a movie, or two, while sipping an ice-cold drink.

To celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day, the National Association of Theater Owners is collaborating with thousands of theaters nationwide to celebrate the pastime of movie-going with deeply discounted tickets, concessions and special screenings.

Nearly 30,000 screens nationwide are included in the celebration, including those at the local Hanford Cinemark 8 and the Lemoore Stadium Cinemas.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you