Local musician JJ Brown kicks off New Year with new single

HANFORD — During a pandemic, local country artist JJ Brown records a collection of twelve songs called War Stories to be released throughout 2021.
USN Veteran and Country Singer Songwriter JJ Brown won the KJUG Country Contest which sent him to Nashville to perform on Broadway in Nashville, November 2019. From there, doors began to open everywhere. Brown went from playing local venues to performing in places like Texas with Thompson Square. His biggest show yet was scheduled in June of 2020 in Sacramento with Chris Young and many others.
Then the pandemic began. “I went from going full speed, to dead stop. It was quite the reality check and transition,” said Brown.
The new stay at home order gave Brown the opportunity to do things he had always wanted to do. With his two kids, they planted a garden, learned to surf, went hiking, and Brown connected with the present.
“I kept aiming for the stars, but I never had enough time to finish projects that we were right in front of me. I’ve shared the stage with so many great artist and never really had the time before to sit back and take it all in," said Brown.
Local brewery Hop Forged named a beer in honor of Brown called the Downtown JJ Brown. “I mean, if you can’t sit back and enjoy a delicious beer with your mug on it during a pandemic, then that’s no good.”
When the stay at home order was lifted Brown called together local musicians Travis Brooks, Matt Hopson, and Brittnee Cotta. “The first rehearsal was the first time we had performed music together in over seven months. It felt incredible!”
The musicians met at a local recording studio in Clovis called the Rabbit Hole, which is owned and operated by Kyle Baker from Flight 409 and Shiver Fox. Joshua Cordero from Remscape also met at the studio to capture the moment.
What came out of the session was a collection of twelve songs that Brown had been wanting to release for some time called War Stories. Brown plans to release a new song every month on social media.
His first release is called “Burn It Down” and is set to release on Monday. The song is about new beginnings which is a perfect way to say goodbye to the challenges of 2020 and hello to the future of 2021.
View the video here on Facebook at : www.Facebook.com/jjbrownmusic .
To learn more about JJ Brown and his music, visit www.jjbrownmusic.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!