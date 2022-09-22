'The Mandalorian' actor returns to Hanford
Actor Dominic Pace will come back to Hanford this Saturday to celebrate his character's first appearance in a comic book.
Pace plays the character Gekko on the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." He'll be at DJ's Collectible Shoppe from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate his character's debut in the world of comics by meeting with fans and signing copies of the comic.
The 501st Legion of "Star Wars" cosplayers and enthusiasts will also be on-hand.
DJ's Collectibles is located at 214 N Irwin St, Hanford.
Comedic mystery comes to Tulare's Encore Theater
Tulare's Encore Theatre Company opens its newest show on Sept. 30.
"Psych," a comedic mystery was written by Lisa Rowe and is directed by Jill Barnier.
The show stars Gloriann Arnett, Ryan Bettencourt, Alyson Cook and other regional actors.
The show runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 15.
The Encore Theater is located at 324 South N St., Tulare. Call 559-686-1300 or visit encoretulare.org for more information.
Visalia Players host Broadway Cabaret
Directed by Rebecca Coffey-Godfrey, this cabaret will feature fun performances featuring songs from musicals with a unique twist. Actors will be singing and performing in character, but a character that you wouldn't expect them to be. No rules. No boundaries. Anything goes.
Shows are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 6, 7 and 8. And 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9.
Fresno Art Museum to host 'Museums on Us'
Art meets commerce in a new announcement from the Fresno Art Museum.
Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders receive free admission to the Fresno Art Museum on the first weekend of every month.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The Fresno Art Museum is located at 2233 North First St., Fresno. Call 559-441-4221 for more information.