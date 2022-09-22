'The Mandalorian' actor returns to Hanford 

Actor Dominic Pace will come back to Hanford this Saturday to celebrate his character's first appearance in a comic book.

Pace plays the character Gekko on the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." He'll be at DJ's Collectible Shoppe from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate his character's debut in the world of comics by meeting with fans and signing copies of the comic. 

