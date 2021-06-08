HANFORD — P.A.T.Y.'Studio staff, dancers, and volunteers are excited to present the annual June recital production titled “TIME!”
"After almost a year and half of not being able to be on a stage or have an actual live audience due to COVID-19, we are beyond excited! More than words can express, that our dance recital production will be on a real stage, with real lighting, with passionate dancers and performers, beautiful backdrops, and most importantly... a real live audience," said studio founder and choreographer Patricia Diaz.
This production is all about “In His timing” and the idea that all things are made beautiful in God’s timing, according to a release.
"Time does not stop for anything or anyone, but God gives us all the time of life to bless us with moments! But when things don’t go as planned we panic, we ask why, we get stressed and so much more, but we need to be reminded that God has a plan and a time for everything in our life. If we live life remembering that it’s Gods plan, we might just be able to breathe and enjoy each moment to the fullest," said Diaz about the themes of this year's performance.
The recital is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium. Doors open at 4:45.
Tickets can be purchased at https://buy.tututix.com/patystudio
"This production is going to be a very special one. Our dancers have worked so hard to be able to self-express what ‘TIME’ means to them in their dance performances," Diaz said.
Several types of dance genres will be showcased including ballet, breakin’ hip-hop, jazz, salsa, Mexican folklorico, lyrical, and others.
"Our teacher choreographers are so ecstatic about finally seeing their creations come to life on a stage and feel the audiences applause and cheers," Diaz said.
"With all the hard work all of our production crew has done to produce this dance recital; we really hope that the community can come together and support our dance studio by purchasing a ticket and being the ‘real live audience’ we have so longed for. Our young dancers need to feel the applause, the cheers, and all the love again through a ‘real live audience.’ We thank you in advance, and see you at the show! " says Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.'Studio.
Visit www.patystudio.com for more.
