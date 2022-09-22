Growing up in an old Hanford farmhouse, Albert Garcia’s days were full of sunshine and family time while his nights were often terrifying.

Garcia has channeled the horror and trauma of growing up in what he and his mother believe to be a haunted house into his first novel, “Rivulet of Darkness.”

“Growing up in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, we didn’t have everything we have today, so I’d just be at home writing or listening to the radio and I would just dread for the night to come,” Garcia said.

Editor/Lifestyles

