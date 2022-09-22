Growing up in an old Hanford farmhouse, Albert Garcia’s days were full of sunshine and family time while his nights were often terrifying.
Garcia has channeled the horror and trauma of growing up in what he and his mother believe to be a haunted house into his first novel, “Rivulet of Darkness.”
“Growing up in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, we didn’t have everything we have today, so I’d just be at home writing or listening to the radio and I would just dread for the night to come,” Garcia said.
Garcia was between the ages of 10 and 14 when his family lived in the farmhouse just west of Hanford. His father worked the local farms to take care of the family and Garcia’s daytime hours were no different from anyone else’s.
After school, he’d swim in the pond on the property or climb trees. His family would go on road trips to the foothills and his mother would read the Bible to the children. But when night fell, Garcia would experience many terrifying things he could never explain.
Strange unexplained knocks filled the air at all hours of the night. Chairs and other items would move seemingly on their own. Family members often saw or heard a young a boy in the house. Garcia said that his mother even saw three apparitions go into his room one night. Once, Garcia’s baby brother, wrapped tightly in a blanket, was found under the coffee table, still tightly wrapped, he said.
“It was tough for me to go through and the only way was to write it down. I didn’t have a [cell] phone or a camera back then, or a recorder. The only way I could document it was to write it down,” he said. “My way of coping was to turn it into a novel.”
Garcia would write notes detailing the previous night’s unexplainable events. Over the years, he saved those notes and they now serve as the basis for his first novel.
While the novel, “Rivulet of Darkness,” is fictional and veers toward the fantastic, it is heavily based on his own experiences and fears from childhood, Garcia said.
Garcia attended West Hills College to study literature and writing, ultimately beginning his book about four years ago. It was released in August through Archway Publishing and is currently available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other booksellers.
The author returned to the spot of his childhood home for the first time in decades to research the book, something he said he had been afraid to do. While the house no longer stands, he said he feels relieved to have visited the property and see the pond in back that brought him peace during the long days.
The book is set in Hanford, something Garcia said could not be any other way.
“If it’s my story, it has to be Hanford. My grandfather was born here in 1910 and we have six generations of family here now,” he said. “I also want this book to serve as my legacy and to leave something behind.”
Garcia will host a book launch party next month. From 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, he will be selling and signing copies of the book at the Bastille in Civic Park.
“I’ve heard stories about the Bastille being haunted, so it’s the perfect atmosphere,” he said.
He describes the book as a supernatural mystery that is aimed at the young adult audience, but can be enjoyed by anyone. He said it’s not gory and there’s no profanity, it’s just a solid story that depicts the anxieties of childhood. He’s currently working on a sequel.