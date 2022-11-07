IMG_7558.jpg
A shopper at the Hanford Target store walks back to her car Monday afternoon during light rain showers.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

Light drizzle wet much of Hanford Monday, forcing residents to cover up with hoods and umbrellas, making roads and walkways slick, and clearing the air.

The rain is part of a weather pattern that is sweeping down from the Pacific Northwest, with Monday's forecast showing an 85% chance of showers with a high of 59 degrees and a low of 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds were projected at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

More rain is expected throughout Tuesday, with steady rain through the morning continuing into the afternoon.

