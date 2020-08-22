Letter to the Editor: TJ Cox's Yosemite trip an 'abuse of power'

TJ Cox has been caught pressuring Yosemite National Park into giving him preferential treatment in obtaining limited park entrance passes, and his response to these allegations further proves his guilt.
When first denied entrance for a personal visit, a member of TJ’s staff changed the request to professional in nature, and TJ proceeded to pressure the Park Service for passes.
While we see family photos from his visit to Yosemite with no indication of official business whatsoever, his abuse of power becomes clearer when you recognize that his campaign manager is responding to news outlets, not a member of his official staff.
If this was an official visit as he claims, why wouldn’t a spokesperson for his official office respond? Why would his campaign comment on “official travel” unless it was, in fact, not official?
For someone who doesn’t pay his own taxes, his abuse of Congressional resources and status is beyond shameless.
Richard Tipton
Hanford
