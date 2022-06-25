Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno is welcoming patrons back to the Saroyan Theatre with a big 2023 Season.
This season brings extraordinary entertainment including new hits and continuing favorites.
Subscription renewals are on sale now and new subscriptions will be available later this summer. Patrons can visit BroadwayinFresno.com to sign up for the new subscription waitlist.
Anne Francis, Vice President, West Coast for Broadway Across America said, “We are honored to be presenting some of the most engaging Broadway touring theatre available in our country. We are most appreciative to our patrons, artists, and our talented staff who continue to come together and keep the arts vital in the Central Valley.”
The 2023 Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno season schedule is as follows:
'Dear Evan Hansen' | Jan. 10-15, 2023
A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. "Dear Evan Hansen" is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.
"Dear Evan Hansen" has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says "Dear Evan Hansen" is “Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history.” The New York Times calls it “a breathtaking knockout of a musical.” And NBC Nightly News declares the musical “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.”
"Dear Evan Hansen" features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "The Greatest Showman"), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif ("Rent," "Next to Normal").
'Hairspray' | March 21-22, 2023
“If life were everything it should be, it would be more like 'Hairspray'. It’s irresistible!”
— The New York Times
"Hairspray," Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” "Hairspray" is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).
This all-new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring the show to a new generation of theater audiences.
'Fiddler on the Roof' | May 16-17, 2023
Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind "South Pacific" and "The King and I" bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.
The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You’ll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.
Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life,” "Fiddler on the Roof" will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!
'Les Misérables' | July 25-30, 2023
Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, "Les Misérables."
This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “Les Mis for the 21st Century” (Huffington Post), “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph) and “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune).
Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, "Les Misérables" tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption — a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.
The magnificent score of "Les Misérables" includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.
COVID-19 Health and Safety
To prioritize the safety of audiences, staff, cast and crew, COVID-19 health and safety protocols may be in place for each performance. Patrons will be notified of any protocols in advance of the performance. All ticketholders are required to comply.
If we need to cancel any performance at any time for any reason the value of your ticket is safe. If you have paid in full, you will receive the option of a credit, refund, or be able to donate the value of your tickets. If you have a payment plan, the value will be applied to the remaining payments on your account.
For more information and to sign up for the eClub, visit BroadwayinFresno.com.
Group tickets of 10 or more are available now for all shows. Please contact the Group Sales department for more information at 206-701-8383 or Groups@BroadwayinFresno.com.
Single tickets for each engagement will go on sale at a later date. Watch BroadwayinFresno.com for single ticket on sale dates and to sign up for the eClub to stay up to date with all the latest news and on-sale dates.